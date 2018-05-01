Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Bearish Break — Nigeria Today

Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Bearish Break

Key Highlights

Ripple price failed to move above $0.9100 and declined sharply against the US dollar.

There was a break below yesterday’s highlighted major bullish trend line with support at $0.8450 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair may correct higher, but it will most likely face sellers near the $0.8280 level.

Ripple price made a downside move against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. XRP/USD moved into a short-term bearish zone with resistance near $0.8280 and $0.8400.

Ripple Price Resistances

Yesterday, we discussed about a major resistance near $0.9000 and $0.9100 levels in Ripple price against the US Dollar. The price struggled to move settle above $0.9000, which resulted in a downside move. Sellers pushed the price below the $0.8400 support area. During the decline, there was a break below the 50% Fib retracement level of the last leg from the $0.7560 low to $0.9090 high.

More importantly, there was a break below yesterday’s highlighted major bullish trend line with support at $0.8450 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair. It resulted in more declines below $0.8250 and $0.8000. At the moment, the price is trading well below the $0.8400 pivot level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low was formed at $0.7806 recently before the price started consolidating losses. An initial resistance is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last decline from the $0.9093 high to $0.7806 low.

Looking at the chart, it seems like the price may correct towards $0.8250 in the near term. However, the broken support at $0.8280 and the 100 hourly SMA are likely to act as major hurdles. Moreover, the $0.8400 pivot level may also act as a barrier for buyers.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is now back in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is currently below the 40 level.

Major Support Level – $0.7800

Major Resistance Level – $0.8280

The post Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Bearish Break appeared first on NewsBTC.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

