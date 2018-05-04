 Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Could Correct Lower — Nigeria Today
Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Could Correct Lower

Posted on May 4, 2018

Key Highlights

  • Ripple price struggled to move above the $0.8900 and $0.9000 resistance levels and moved down against the US dollar.
  • There is a major ascending channel forming with support at $0.8600 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).
  • The pair must stay above the $0.8600 support level to avoid further downsides in the near term.

Ripple price is correcting lower against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. XRP/USD should stay above the $0.8600 to stay in a positive zone for more gains.

Ripple Price Trend

There was a push above the $0.8800 level in Ripple price against the US Dollar. The price gained traction and traded towards the $0.9000 level. However, sellers were able to defend the $0.8900 and $0.9000 levels. A short-term high was formed at $0.8900 before the price started a downside correction. It moved down and traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $0.7815 low to $0.8900 high.

However, there is a crucial support waiting on the downside near the $0.8600 level. There is also a major ascending channel forming with support at $0.8600 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair. If the pair fails to hold the channel support, it could decline further towards the $0.8400 level. Moreover, the 100 hourly simple moving average may perhaps act as a support near $0.8450. Finally, the last important support is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $0.7815 low to $0.8900 high at $0.8360.

Ripple Price Technical Analysis XRP USD

Looking at the chart, the pair is struggling to hold the channel support at $0.8600-0.8620. Therefore, there is a risk of an extended correction towards $0.8400. On the flip side, a break above the $0.8800 and $0.8900 levels may eliminate the bearish pressure.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is now in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD has moved below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $0.8600

Major Resistance Level – $0.8900

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

