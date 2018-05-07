Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Trimming Gains — Nigeria Today

Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Trimming Gains

Key Highlights

Ripple price traded close to the $0.9250 level before it faced a strong resistance against the US dollar.

There was a break below an important bullish trend line with support at $0.9000 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair (data source from Kraken).

The pair is currently under pressure and it could continue to decline towards $0.7800 in the near term.

Ripple price is trimming its recent gains against the US Dollar and Bitcoin. XRP/USD may perhaps extend the current decline towards the $0.7900 and $0.7800 support levels.

Ripple Price Decline

This past week, we saw a decent upside move above $0.9000 in Ripple price against the US Dollar. The price traded above the $0.9200 level and formed a high at $0.9240. Later, a downside correction was initiated and the price declined below the $0.9000 and $0.8800 support levels. During the decline, the price broke the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $0.7800 swing low to $0.9240 high.

More importantly, there was a break below an important bullish trend line with support at $0.9000 on the hourly chart of the XRP/USD pair. The pair even settled below the $0.8500 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. At the moment, the price is testing the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $0.7800 swing low to $0.9240 high at $0.8150. If the price continues to move down and breaks the $0.8150 support, there could be more declines toward the $0.7800 level.

Looking at the chart, the price is clearly under pressure from the $0.9000 swing high. It has trimmed most of its gains and is currently trading near $0.8200. Any further declines may perhaps call for a test of the last swing low of $0.7800.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for XRP/USD is gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for XRP/USD is now near the oversold levels.

Major Support Level – $0.8150

Major Resistance Level – $0.8500

The post Ripple Price Technical Analysis – XRP/USD Trimming Gains appeared first on NewsBTC.

