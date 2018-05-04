Rita Edochie Welcomes Another Grand Child — Nigeria Today

Rita Edochie Welcomes Another Grand Child
Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has welcomed another grandchild from her daughter, Nkiru Ibekwe.
“My GREAT PEOPLE in the world please join me and thank GOD almighty my daughter Mrs Nkiru Ibekwe was delivered of a baby girl yester night 3rd May 2018. GOD take all glory ” She wrote.
Source – ladunliadi
The post Rita Edochie Welcomes Another Grand Child appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!