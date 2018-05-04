Rita Edochie Welcomes Another Grand Child — Nigeria Today

Rita Edochie Welcomes Another Grand Child

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie, has welcomed another grandchild from her daughter, Nkiru Ibekwe.

“My GREAT PEOPLE in the world please join me and thank GOD almighty my daughter Mrs Nkiru Ibekwe was delivered of a baby girl yester night 3rd May 2018. GOD take all glory ” She wrote.

Source – ladunliadi

