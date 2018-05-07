Rivers APC congress: Senator Abe speaks on involvement in secretariat attack — Nigeria Today

Rivers APC congress: Senator Abe speaks on involvement in secretariat attack

A member of National Assembly, Senator Magnus Abe, has denied allegations that his supporters were responsible for the attack on the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat on Friday in Port Harcourt. DAILY POST reports that some persons suspected to be supporters of the senator allegedly attacked and vandalised property at the party’s secretariat in protest […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

