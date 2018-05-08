Roberto Mancini reaches agreement to coach Italy - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Roberto Mancini reaches agreement to coach Italy – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Roberto Mancini reaches agreement to coach Italy
Vanguard
Zenit Saint Petersburg manager Roberto Mancini has reached agreement to become the next Italy coach after accepting a pay cut to take the job, according to reports on Tuesday. Mancini Gazzetta dello Sport reported that the 53-year-old Italian has …
Robert Mancini reaches agreement to coach Italy — report
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!