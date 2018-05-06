Rohr expects Mikel to be fit for World Cup — Nigeria Today

Rohr expects Mikel to be fit for World Cup

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr said he expects captain, John Obi Mikel to be fit for the World Cup despite playing in Chinese League.

The Chinese Super League may not be one of the most competitive leagues in the world but the German tactician has pointed out that his captain will be match fit heading into the tournament as he plays week in, week out.

‘’Obi Mikel is our captain and leader, very important for this team. The level of football in China is now higher and I am, in fact, lucky that he plays all the time and what will come in the right shape for the World Cup,’’ Rohr told Sportske Novosti.

