 Rohr tasks Agali, others to dig up more info on Croatia - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Rohr tasks Agali, others to dig up more info on Croatia – Vanguard

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Rohr tasks Agali, others to dig up more info on Croatia
Vanguard
Determined to start well in their group D World Cup opener against Croatia, Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has asked his scouts to unearth more information that will help beat the European side on June 16. Rohr who seem to be catching World Cup fever …
Ndidi injury a huge blow to Rohr's plans —Ex-starsThe Punch

all 2 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.