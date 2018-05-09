Rohr tasks Agali, others to dig up more info on Croatia - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Rohr tasks Agali, others to dig up more info on Croatia – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Rohr tasks Agali, others to dig up more info on Croatia
Vanguard
Determined to start well in their group D World Cup opener against Croatia, Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has asked his scouts to unearth more information that will help beat the European side on June 16. Rohr who seem to be catching World Cup fever …
Ndidi injury a huge blow to Rohr's plans —Ex-stars
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!