Romania's RON reaches 3-month high vs. EUR following central bank's rate hike - Business Review — Nigeria Today

Romania’s RON reaches 3-month high vs. EUR following central bank’s rate hike – Business Review
|
Business Review
|
Romania's RON reaches 3-month high vs. EUR following central bank's rate hike
Business Review
Romania's currency, RON, rose on Wednesday against the European single currency, the exchange rate falling to 4.6454/EUR, the lowest level since February 6, National Bank of Romania (BNR) data show. On Tuesday, the reference exchange rate was RON 4 …
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!