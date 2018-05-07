Ronaldo Is Worried About His Ankle Injury – Zidane — Nigeria Today

Ronaldo Is Worried About His Ankle Injury – Zidane
During Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Barcelona FC, Ronaldo suffered an ankle injury which according to Real Madrid’s manager Zinedine Zidane has left him worried. At the 14th minute, Ronaldo was attacked from behind by Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and was given treatment to continue playing but was later replaced with Marco Asensio by team manager, […]
The post Ronaldo Is Worried About His Ankle Injury – Zidane appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!