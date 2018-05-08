 Ronaldo will play Champions League final – Real - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Ronaldo will play Champions League final – Real – The Punch

Posted on May 8, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


The Punch

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Ronaldo will play Champions League final – Real
The Punch
Real Madrid are certain Cristiano Ronaldo will be fit for the Champions League final, and have not ruled out the possibility of him playing in La Liga again this season, Goal reports. The Portuguese was withdrawn at half-time of Sunday's draw with
Bayern Munich Transfer News: Fresh Robert Lewandowski and Arturo Vidal RumoursBleacher Report
Zidane hopeful Ronaldo will be fit for Champions League finalgulfnews.com
Cristiano Ronaldo Champions League final concerns eased following Clasico injuryGhanaWeb
ESPN –The Independent –The Straits Times –BBC Sport
all 224 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.