Rumoured Romance: Tania Unfollows Tiwa Savage After Wizkid And Tiwa Savage Stepped Out For A Lunch Date (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Rumoured Romance: Tania Unfollows Tiwa Savage After Wizkid And Tiwa Savage Stepped Out For A Lunch Date (Photos)
Singer wizkid and tiwa savage were seen together and mobbed at where they stepped out for a launch date yesterday. Wizkid’s ex, Tania, throws shade as she and Tiwa unfollow each other due to her and wizkid Rumored Romance. See Photos Below..
The post Rumoured Romance: Tania Unfollows Tiwa Savage After Wizkid And Tiwa Savage Stepped Out For A Lunch Date (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!