 Rumoured Romance: Tania Unfollows Tiwa Savage After Wizkid And Tiwa Savage Stepped Out For A Lunch Date (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Rumoured Romance: Tania Unfollows Tiwa Savage After Wizkid And Tiwa Savage Stepped Out For A Lunch Date (Photos)

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Singer wizkid and tiwa savage were seen together and mobbed at where they stepped out for a launch date yesterday. Wizkid’s ex, Tania, throws shade as she and Tiwa unfollow each other due to her and wizkid Rumored Romance. See Photos Below..  

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Rumoured Romance: Tania Unfollows Tiwa Savage After Wizkid And Tiwa Savage Stepped Out For A Lunch Date (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.