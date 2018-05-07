Putin takes oath of office for 4th term as Russian President — Nigeria Today

Putin takes oath of office for 4th term as Russian President
Vladimir Putin has been inaugurated for a fourth term as the President of Russia.
Putin has been in power for 18 years, as president and prime minister and the new term will run for six years.
Putin won the March 18 presidential election with more than 76% of the vote. The victory was his best ever election performance, with reports of widespread irregularities, ballot-rigging by some international observers.
After Putin took the oath of office, the Constitutional Court chairman, Valery Zorkin, handed him the symbols of state power and announced his assumption of office.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!