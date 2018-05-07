Putin takes oath of office for 4th term as Russian President — Nigeria Today

Putin takes oath of office for 4th term as Russian President

Vladimir Putin has been inaugurated for a fourth term as the President of Russia.

Putin has been in power for 18 years, as president and prime minister and the new term will run for six years.

Putin won the March 18 presidential election with more than 76% of the vote. The victory was his best ever election performance, with reports of widespread irregularities, ballot-rigging by some international observers.

After Putin took the oath of office, the Constitutional Court chairman, Valery Zorkin, handed him the symbols of state power and announced his assumption of office.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

