RussiRussia 2018: FG mobilises N85m for Eaglesa 2018: FG mobilises N85m for Eagles — Nigeria Today

Russia 2018: FG mobilises N85m for Eagles

as parT of effort to make sure that the senior

national team, the Super Eagles perform well at

the forthcoming 2018 FIFA World Cup, the Federal

Government mobilized the private and public sectors

as well as individuals to raise a princely sum of N85

million to support the team’s campaign in Russia.

The fund raising ceremony, held at the Banquet

Hall, State House at the weekend, was organized by

the Federal Government.

Among the donors at the event were AITEO, which

gave N50 million; businessman and Chairman of

Atlas Oranto Petroleum, Chief Arthur Eze, donated

N25 million; while Abia and Kano States announced

N5 million each.

Lagos and Kebbi States and Total Nigeria did not

publicly disclose their donations.

Three former members of the Super Eagles

team, Samson Siasia, Waidi Akanni and Augustine

Eguavoen in conjunction with the Ministry of Youth

and Sports and the Nigeria Football Federation are

spearheading the fundraise.

A budget for the Super Eagles preparations and

participation at the Russia FIFA World Cup Final is

estimated at N3 billion, out of which N1.5 billion is

expected from the Government.

