Rwand Air expands Nigeria operations, begins Abuja flight - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Rwand Air expands Nigeria operations, begins Abuja flight – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Rwand Air expands Nigeria operations, begins Abuja flight
Daily Trust
Rwand Air has expanded its operations in Nigeria by inaugurating its maiden flight into the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The flight, a Boeing 737-700 aircraft from Kigali, Rwanda's capital, landed at 1:25pm at Abuja airport Friday with …
