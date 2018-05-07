Rwanda landslides after heavy rain bring 2018 death toll to 200 - BBC News — Nigeria Today

Rwanda landslides after heavy rain bring 2018 death toll to 200 – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Rwanda landslides after heavy rain bring 2018 death toll to 200
BBC News
Landslides in Rwanda have killed at least 18 people over the weekend, bringing the death toll this year to 200. Residents have been digging to search for those buried after heavy downpours. "The four months have been far worse than other years. This is …
Landslide Leaves Trails of Death, Destruction In Western Rwanda
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!