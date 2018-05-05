 Ryan Garcia goes 10 rounds for first time, learns lot in victory - ESPN — Nigeria Today
Ryan Garcia goes 10 rounds for first time, learns lot in victory – ESPN

Posted on May 5, 2018


Ryan Garcia goes 10 rounds for first time, learns lot in victory
CARSON, Calif. — Junior lightweight Ryan "Kingry" Garcia, the 2017 ESPN.com prospect of the year and a fighter many view as a future star, toyed with Jayson Velez, by far the best opponent of his career, for a lopsided unanimous decision on Friday
