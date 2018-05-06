S3xy or Trashy? Checkout Tiwa Savage’s Look to the Headies 2018 (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Tiwa Savage, who for some reasons best known to her decided to dress rather awkward for her performance at the Headies Award Show last night shared photos of her look after she changed.







She looks ravishing! Compared to the Tiwa we saw on stage. Lol.

We actually thought she was cruising somewhere with Wizkid who apparently didn’t show up but we guessed wrong.

But she did say “Shoutout to my bestie, Wizkid” on stage though.

So that leaves us still wondering.