SAD NEWS: Kannywood Actor, Sani Idris A.K. A Moɗa Is Dead (Photo) — Nigeria Today

SAD NEWS: Kannywood Actor, Sani Idris A.K. A Moɗa Is Dead (Photo)
The Veteran Kannywood Actor And A Staff Of Kaduna State Ministry Sports, Youth And Culture, Alhaji Sani Idris Moda. He Died This Evening In Kaduna At Barau Dikko Hospital After Suffering From An Illness. May His Soul Rest In Perfect Peace. Inside Arewa recall that last week another veteran Kannywood Actress Hauwa Maina died after […]
