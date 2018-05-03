Salvic boosts production by 75000 bpd - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Salvic boosts production by 75000 bpd – The Nation Newspaper
|
Salvic boosts production by 75000 bpd
The Nation Newspaper
To improve Federal Government's crude oil output and earnings, Salvic Petroleum Resources Limited has increased production in its Oil Mining Lease (OML) 30 from zero-level to 75,000 barrels per day (bpd). Located at about 35 kilometre East of Warri in …
