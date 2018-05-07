Samsung Galaxy X: Everything we know so far — Nigeria Today

Samsung Galaxy X: Everything we know so far
Samsung has been showcasing bendable display technology for a few years now and a folding smartphone might finally become a reality. The Galaxy X may be the company’s first example, and here’s everything we know about it.
The post Samsung Galaxy X: Everything we know so far appeared first on Digital Trends.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!