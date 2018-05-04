 Santi Cazorla Confirms Arsenal Yet to Offer Him New Contract - Bleacher Report — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Santi Cazorla Confirms Arsenal Yet to Offer Him New Contract – Bleacher Report

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Bleacher Report

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Santi Cazorla Confirms Arsenal Yet to Offer Him New Contract
Bleacher Report
Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has said the club are still yet to offer him a new contract after a serious Achilles injury led to fears his football career might be over. Cazorla is in the final months of his current Gunners deal and is recovering
Europa League: Santi Cazorla speaks after Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Atletico MadridDaily Post Nigeria
Santi Cazorla in dark over Arsenal future as clock ticks down on injured star's contractEvening Standard
Santi Cazorla: Arsenal have not offered me a new contract yetESPN

all 12 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.