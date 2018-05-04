Santi Cazorla Confirms Arsenal Yet to Offer Him New Contract - Bleacher Report — Nigeria Today

Santi Cazorla Confirms Arsenal Yet to Offer Him New Contract – Bleacher Report
|
Bleacher Report
|
Santi Cazorla Confirms Arsenal Yet to Offer Him New Contract
Bleacher Report
Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has said the club are still yet to offer him a new contract after a serious Achilles injury led to fears his football career might be over. Cazorla is in the final months of his current Gunners deal and is recovering …
Europa League: Santi Cazorla speaks after Arsenal's 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid
Santi Cazorla in dark over Arsenal future as clock ticks down on injured star's contract
Santi Cazorla: Arsenal have not offered me a new contract yet
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!