Santos Laguna knock Tigres out of Liga MX Clausura playoffs - ESPN — Nigeria Today

Santos Laguna knock Tigres out of Liga MX Clausura playoffs – ESPN
ESPN
Santos Laguna knock Tigres out of Liga MX Clausura playoffs
Cape Verde international Djaniny Tavares scored late to hand 10-man Santos Laguna a surprise 2-0 victory over reigning Liga MX champions Tigres on Sunday and secure the team's place in the 2018 Clausura semifinals. Tigres had taken a 2-0 lead into the …
