Saraki Becomes Dino Melaye’s Doctor — Nigeria Today

Saraki Becomes Dino Melaye’s Doctor

Posted on May 8, 2018

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki remembered his professional training as a doctor on Tuesday when he “took over” the treatment of his friend and loyalist, Sen. Dino Melaye. Melaye, an All Progressives Congress senator representing Kogi West, was grinning at the free consultation service redndered.

