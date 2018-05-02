Saraki: IGP Idris actions is dangerous to Democracy — Nigeria Today

Saraki: IGP Idris actions is dangerous to Democracy

Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki says the actions of the inspector-general of police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris is very dangerous to democracy.

Saraki disclosed this on Wednesday while reacting to the failure of IGP Idris to appear before the Senate and answer questions regarding the security situation in the country.

According to the Senate president, IGP Idris is known for disobeying orders, he recalled how IGP Idris refused to follow instruction from president Muhammadu Buhari to visit Benue and address the Fulani-herdsmen crisis.

“Again, we cannot say it is just to us because the president told us that he told him to go to Benue and the man refused to go,” he said.

“Under constitutional powers, it is required of the IG to come and give a report on the incident involving a colleague and the incessant killings happening in the country,

“Since the beginning of the year, over 500 or 600 have been killed and we believe that the man in charge of enforcing this does not think he needs to sit down with senate to engage with us when there is something wrong somewhere.

“He has felt that he cannot come and wants to delegate it to a junior to come. No IG has ever refused to appear before the senate since we started practicing democracy. I don’t think that has happened before. But we must know these actions are danger to our democracy.”

“So let us hold and give them time within a week and come back to us and I am sure that wisdom would prevail,” he added.

