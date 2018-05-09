Saraki Inaugurates Panel to Probe Invasion of Senate Chamber — Nigeria Today

Saraki Inaugurates Panel to Probe Invasion of Senate Chamber

Senate President Bukola Saraki yesterday inaugurated a joint Senate and House of Representatives committee to investigate the April 18 invasion of Senate Chamber.

Members of the committee, including Senate Leader Senator Ahmed Lawan, Senators Abu Ibrahim, John Owan Enoh, Shehu Sani, Samuel Anyanwu, Suleiman Hunkuyi, Baba Kaka Garbai and Binta Garba, will be chaired by Deputy Senate Leader Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah.

Saraki said the Senate Ad Hoc Committee was inaugurated to investigate the incident of the Senate chamber invasion on Wednesday, April 18.

He noted that the events of April 18, will go down as “one of the darkest days of our democracy”.

____

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post Saraki Inaugurates Panel to Probe Invasion of Senate Chamber appeared first on SIGNAL.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

