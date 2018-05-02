 Saraki Isssue Statment As IGP Fails To Appear Before Senate In Person Again — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Saraki Isssue Statment As IGP Fails To Appear Before Senate In Person Again

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said that the refusal of Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to show up for security briefing on the killings across the country in person is a threat to democracy. Saraki revealed this on his Twitter page. He said Idris’ failure to honour Senate invitation is a threat to democracy […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Saraki Isssue Statment As IGP Fails To Appear Before Senate In Person Again appeared first on Timeofgist.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.