Saraki pledges to give Nigerian youths a better future — Nigeria Today

Saraki pledges to give Nigerian youths a better future

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki said government shall do everything humanly possible to to ensure that it gives youth a brighter future, saying the Nigerian youths have capacities to match any young people in the world in terms of creativity.

Saraki, who spoke at Yikpata, Kwara State Orientation Camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) pointed out that, “most of you will shine if we give you that opportunity; we shall do everything to ensure that your future is bright and fulfill years our dreams.”

Saraki, visited the NYSC orientation camp to commiserate with corps members over the death of one of them, Hilda Amadi Ichechukwu.

“Coming here always bring good memories because as governor of the state I had occasions to be here and I had cultivated a special relationship with this camp. Thus, when I heard of the unfortunate incident I felt bad and decided to come and condole with you,” he said

The Senate President who was not satisfied with the state of after he inspected the camp, admitted that there was a definite need for government to improve upon the medical and other facilities in the camp, as he promised to contribute towards ensuring adequate facilities are provided to make them confortable.

“We must take up the responsibility of doing more to ensure this type of thing doesn’t happen again and that every NYSC is of good memories for each of you. This should not be a place of endurance but a place you should be happy to have been to, something that will impact on your life even after here.

“We have the responsibility to improve your condition and I have gone around and seen things for myself and identified the areas where we need to intervene such as the kitchen, hostels etc. Times are hard but we have a great country that has potentials. You have capacities to match any young people in the world and we must give you that opportunity.”

Saraki, expressed sadness over the demise of the corps member, Hilda Amadi Ichechukwu, posited that the development, or the absence of suitable facilities at NYSC camps across the country were not enough reasons to review the scheme which he noted was a ‘valuable asset’ to Nigeria.

He, however, promised his intervention, on the clinic, hostel facilities, kitchen, and other components of the camp that are in dire need of expansion and rehabilitation and advised the youths corps to be focused and determined.

Saraki also promised to ensure that the fencing of the camp is started and completed on time to further improve security at the camp, just as he reveaed to use his ‘persuasive influence’ to ensure that Kwara State government begins to pay local monthly allowance to corps members serving in the state.

The Senate President led a minute silence in honour of the late corps member and noted that his visit was to immortalised her. He then gave the sum of N2 million to the camp management for the corps.

Earlier, Amaefule Remigius, the State Coordinator of the NYSC, described the late Amadi as a young lady, full of life, intelligent, beautiful and very active in all camp activities while alive. There are 1,940 corps members, made up of 955 males and 985 females undergoing the three-week orientation course in the camp.

Remigius also revealed that the state government has provided 300 mattresses, 150 bunk beds and 300 plastic chairs to the camp while the NYSC Director General provided 200 double bunk beds and 400 mattresses.

SIKIRAT SHEHU, Ilorin

The post Saraki pledges to give Nigerian youths a better future appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

