Saraki Receives Fulani Community Leaders In Kwara (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Posted on May 6, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Saturday night received members of the Fulani community in the state in his home. The visit was said to have been conveyed to create synergy towards building lasting peace between the Fulani community and other residents of the state. See photos below:

