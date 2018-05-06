Saraki Receives Fulani Community Leaders In Kwara (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Saraki Receives Fulani Community Leaders In Kwara (Photos)

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Saturday night received members of the Fulani community in the state in his home. The visit was said to have been conveyed to create synergy towards building lasting peace between the Fulani community and other residents of the state. See photos below:

The post Saraki Receives Fulani Community Leaders In Kwara (Photos) appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

