 SASCO NMU announces immediate mass protest until further notice - RNews — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

SASCO NMU announces immediate mass protest until further notice – RNews

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


RNews

SASCO NMU announces immediate mass protest until further notice
RNews
The South African Students Congress (SASCO) at the Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday announced that it was mobilising students to immediately go on a mass protest as of the 02nd of May 2018, until further notice. SASCO said that
Protest action disrupts academic programme at Port Elizabeth universityTimes LIVE
Several protests cause disruptions in NMBHeraldLIVE

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.