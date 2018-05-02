Satellite business: NIGCOMSAT, TURKSAT seal deal to serve Africa — Nigeria Today

Satellite business: NIGCOMSAT, TURKSAT seal deal to serve Africa

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Nigerian Communication Satellite, NIGCOMSAT Ltd and the Turkish Satellite Company, TURKSAT, have sealed an agreement to serve the served and underserved areas in the delivery of satellite based services across Africa.

The agreement provides a framework of cooperation between the two satellite operators in various areas amongst which include; shared satellite ground infrastructure in Africa and Europe, backup capacity arrangements, satellite communication training, broadcast content sharing and satellite applications development with particular emphasis on e-government applications.

The collaboration is expected to allow both operators use their resources and specific expertise to provide new and innovative satellite-based solutions. It is also expected to meet government’s interest in broadband penetration in every part of Nigeria including other parts of the world where its footprints are visible.

The two agencies had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in Ankara, Turkey. The Nigerian delegation was led by the Executive Director Technical Services, Engr. Kazeem Kolawole Raji, while the Turkish Vice President, Hasan Huseyin Ertok led the Turksat delegation.

The post Satellite business: NIGCOMSAT, TURKSAT seal deal to serve Africa appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

