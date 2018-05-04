 Saudi Women On Motorcycles Signal New Road Ahead For The Kingdom - NDTV — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Saudi Women On Motorcycles Signal New Road Ahead For The Kingdom – NDTV

Posted on May 4, 2018 in World | 0 comments


NDTV

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Saudi Women On Motorcycles Signal New Road Ahead For The Kingdom
NDTV
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: As night falls on a deserted motor-sports circuit on the outskirts of the Saudi capital, Hanan Abdulrahman weaves through traffic cones on her black Suzuki motorcycle. The 31-year-old in a yellow learner's jacket has one word for
Saudi launches $34.7bn entertainment revolutionThe Punch
Saudi Arabia plans to spend $13.33bn to promote entertainment, othersP.M. News
Saudi Arabia finalizes driving license procedures, training programs for womenAl-Arabiya
Mintpress News
all 40 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.