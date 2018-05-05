Savouring Dubai’s Desert Safari — Nigeria Today

Savouring Dubai’s Desert Safari
In this piece, MUAZU ELAZEH writes that with about 11states of the country battling the throes of desert encroachment, Nigeria can learn how to effectively maximize the potential of desertification from the United Arab Emirates “You can’t come to Dubai without having a feel of the desert safari. That is the only thing that will […]
The post Savouring Dubai’s Desert Safari appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!