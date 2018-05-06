 Say hello to the new Lotus Exige Sport 410 — the middle child of the bunch — Nigeria Today
Say hello to the new Lotus Exige Sport 410 — the middle child of the bunch

Posted on May 6, 2018

Lotus Cars Ltd. continues to expand with new sports cars and its latest reveal is the Exige Sport 410. It’s a middle option between the 345 horsepower Exige Sport 350 and the track-focused 430 horsepower Exige Cup 430.

The post Say hello to the new Lotus Exige Sport 410 — the middle child of the bunch appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

