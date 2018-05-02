 Scott Robertson visits Roosters NRL club during Crusaders' stay in Sydney - Stuff.co.nz — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Scott Robertson visits Roosters NRL club during Crusaders’ stay in Sydney – Stuff.co.nz

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Stuff.co.nz

Scott Robertson visits Roosters NRL club during Crusaders' stay in Sydney
Stuff.co.nz
Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has got a good working relationship with Roosters counterpart Trent Robinson. To get even the faintest edge in Super Rugby you must be open-minded, so no-one flipped off their stool when Scott Robertson turned-up at the
Crusaders question Australian teams' depthYahoo Sports

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.