SDP makes case for use of option A4 — Nigeria Today

SDP makes case for use of option A4
The Social Democratic Party (SDP), Bauchi State chapter says adoption of `Option A4’ remains the best for Nigerian democracy. The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr Hashimu Haruna, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Wednesday. NAN reports that `Option A4′ is an open ballot system where voters vote by queuing as opposed to the secret ballot method where voters’ votes are confidential.
