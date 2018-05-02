 SDP makes case for use of option A4 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

SDP makes case for use of option A4

Posted on May 2, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), Bauchi State chapter says adoption of `Option A4’ remains the best for Nigerian democracy. ‎ The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mr Hashimu Haruna, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Wednesday. NAN reports that `Option A4′ is an open ballot system where voters vote by queuing as opposed to the secret ballot method where voters’ votes are confidential.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.