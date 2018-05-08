SEC optimistic companies'll raise over N200bn instruments - Daily Sun — Nigeria Today

SEC optimistic companies’ll raise over N200bn instruments – Daily Sun
|
Daily Sun
|
SEC optimistic companies'll raise over N200bn instruments
Daily Sun
Oil prices surge over crisis in Venezuela. The Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) has expressed optimism that nigerian corporates may raise as much as N200 billion from the sale of debt instruments in 2018. This it noted would be the highest ever in …
SEC sees N200bn corporate bonds issuance
Local Firms Likely to Raise N200b from Debt Market in 2018—SEC
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!