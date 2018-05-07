 Second teenager allegedly raped and set ablaze within days in India - CNN — Nigeria Today
Second teenager allegedly raped and set ablaze within days in India – CNN

CNN

Second teenager allegedly raped and set ablaze within days in India
CNN
(CNN) A second teenage girl is reported to have been raped and set on fire in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, just days after a 16-year-old was similarly attacked in the same state. It is the latest in a series of brutal crimes against women
