Secondus to EFCC: Stop scandalizing my name — Nigeria Today

Secondus to EFCC: Stop scandalizing my name

NATIONAL Chairman of the Peoples

Democratic Party, PDP, Prince

Uche Secondus has sent a letter to

the Acting Chairman of the Economic

and Financial Crimes Commission

EFCC, Ibrahim Magu

complaining bitterly on the continued

linking him with money collection

from the former NSA, Col

Sambo Dasuki rtd, insisting nothing

of such ever happened.

Prince Secondus through his

lawyer Emeka Etiaba SAN in a letter

REF NO: EESE&C/02/03/05/1

and dated 3rd May, 2018 titled

“Re: Mention of Prince Uche Secondus

on the list of Looters of Nigeria

Economy” and copied to the

Minister of Justice and Attorney

General of the Federation as well

some Foreign Missions in Nigeria

insisted that he never collected or

sent anybody to collect on his behalf

money at any time from the

former National Security Adviser.

In a statement from his media

Adviser, Ike Abonyi, Prince Secunanimousondus feared that the continued

listing of his name might be a deliberate

ploy by the Commission

to implicate him, scandalize his

name in a desperate attempt by

the ruling APC to suppress him,

dent the credibility of our great

party which is being rebranded by

him.

The letter also reminded the

EFCC that the issue concerning

Secondus is already in court and

wondered why the commission

should not approach the court

with its evidence if any than continuously

indulging in the media

trial.

The attention of EFCC was

drawn to the suit before the Chief

Judge of Rivers state in Port Harcourt

where an interlocutory order

was granted against the defendants

and same restrained them

from further publishing the name

of Secondus.

The letter also drew the attention

of the commission to the injunction

order published in the

dailies as ordered by the court a copy of which was attached to the

letter to the commission.

“The said publication by the

Minister has become a subjectmatter

of Suit No: PHC/1013/2018 in

Prince Uche Secondus Vs. Alhaji

Lai Mohammed, Federal Government

of Nigeria and Vintage Press

Limited (publishers of The Nation

Newspapers). The above Suit is

pending at Court 1, High Court of

Rivers State, Holden in Port Harcourt,

Rivers State and same has

been adjourned to the 28th May,

2018 for hearing”

“Having regard to the fact that

the subject matter has become

subjudice and having drawn the

attention of the Commission to the

facts contained in this letter, it is

our hope that the subsisting Order

of Court should be obeyed and if

the Commission has evidence of

collection of money from the office

of the National Security Adviser

by Our Client, (as an Agency of

the Federal Government which

is the 2nd Defendant in Suit No:

PHC/1013/2018), the Commission

should avail such information

to the Federal Government

for its defence of the Suit.”

“Our Client wishes for the

umpteenth time to state that he

neither collected money from

the office of the National Security

Adviser nor instructed

anybody to collect money on

his behalf. He also wishes to

state that he never had a Special

Assistant by name Chukwurah

who is being touted as

the one that collected the sum of

₦200,000,000.00 (Two Hundred

Million Naira) on his behalf.

Finally, the letter said, “Our

Client hopes that the ongoing

scandalization of his name is

not a ploy by the Commission

to give effect to the desperate

attempt by the federal government

to intimidate him and destroy

his credibility and that of

the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP) as well as other opposition

leaders as the general elections

approach in the pretext of

war against corruption”

