Secondus to EFCC: Stop scandalizing my name — Nigeria Today

Secondus to EFCC: Stop scandalizing my name
NATIONAL Chairman of the Peoples
Democratic Party, PDP, Prince
Uche Secondus has sent a letter to
the Acting Chairman of the Economic
and Financial Crimes Commission
EFCC, Ibrahim Magu
complaining bitterly on the continued
linking him with money collection
from the former NSA, Col
Sambo Dasuki rtd, insisting nothing
of such ever happened.
Prince Secondus through his
lawyer Emeka Etiaba SAN in a letter
REF NO: EESE&C/02/03/05/1
and dated 3rd May, 2018 titled
“Re: Mention of Prince Uche Secondus
on the list of Looters of Nigeria
Economy” and copied to the
Minister of Justice and Attorney
General of the Federation as well
some Foreign Missions in Nigeria
insisted that he never collected or
sent anybody to collect on his behalf
money at any time from the
former National Security Adviser.
In a statement from his media
Adviser, Ike Abonyi, Prince Secunanimousondus feared that the continued
listing of his name might be a deliberate
ploy by the Commission
to implicate him, scandalize his
name in a desperate attempt by
the ruling APC to suppress him,
dent the credibility of our great
party which is being rebranded by
him.
The letter also reminded the
EFCC that the issue concerning
Secondus is already in court and
wondered why the commission
should not approach the court
with its evidence if any than continuously
indulging in the media
trial.
The attention of EFCC was
drawn to the suit before the Chief
Judge of Rivers state in Port Harcourt
where an interlocutory order
was granted against the defendants
and same restrained them
from further publishing the name
of Secondus.
The letter also drew the attention
of the commission to the injunction
order published in the
dailies as ordered by the court a copy of which was attached to the
letter to the commission.
“The said publication by the
Minister has become a subjectmatter
of Suit No: PHC/1013/2018 in
Prince Uche Secondus Vs. Alhaji
Lai Mohammed, Federal Government
of Nigeria and Vintage Press
Limited (publishers of The Nation
Newspapers). The above Suit is
pending at Court 1, High Court of
Rivers State, Holden in Port Harcourt,
Rivers State and same has
been adjourned to the 28th May,
2018 for hearing”
“Having regard to the fact that
the subject matter has become
subjudice and having drawn the
attention of the Commission to the
facts contained in this letter, it is
our hope that the subsisting Order
of Court should be obeyed and if
the Commission has evidence of
collection of money from the office
of the National Security Adviser
by Our Client, (as an Agency of
the Federal Government which
is the 2nd Defendant in Suit No:
PHC/1013/2018), the Commission
should avail such information
to the Federal Government
for its defence of the Suit.”
“Our Client wishes for the
umpteenth time to state that he
neither collected money from
the office of the National Security
Adviser nor instructed
anybody to collect money on
his behalf. He also wishes to
state that he never had a Special
Assistant by name Chukwurah
who is being touted as
the one that collected the sum of
₦200,000,000.00 (Two Hundred
Million Naira) on his behalf.
Finally, the letter said, “Our
Client hopes that the ongoing
scandalization of his name is
not a ploy by the Commission
to give effect to the desperate
attempt by the federal government
to intimidate him and destroy
his credibility and that of
the Peoples Democratic Party
(PDP) as well as other opposition
leaders as the general elections
approach in the pretext of
war against corruption”
