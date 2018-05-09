Security guard in court for allegedly beating up a woman — Nigeria Today

Security guard in court for allegedly beating up a woman

Abuja – The Police on Wednesday arraigned a 37-year-old security guard, John-Paul Ashaka, in a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly beating up a woman.



Ashaka, a resident of Angwan Cement village Karmo, Abuja, is standing trial on a count charge of assault, offence he denied committing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Dalhatu Zannah, had told the court that one Aisha Sadiq of Angwan Cement village Karmo, reported the incident at the Life Camp Police Station on May 4.

Zannah said that on the same date, at about 9: a.m. while the complainant was inside her house, the defendant came and knocked at her door, when she came out, “he violently attacked her.

“The defendant unlawfully and violently, beat up the complainant publicly for no reason, in the process she lost her Nokia cell phone valued at N4, 100, and N15, 520 cash.’’

The prosecutor alleged that it took the intervention of people around to rescue the complainant and the defendant was arrested.

Zannah said that the defendant could not give satisfactory account of his actions and the offence contravened Section 265 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N10, 000, with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until May 15 for hearing. (NAN)

