Security guard remanded for allegedly killing a police officer — Nigeria Today

Security guard remanded for allegedly killing a police officer

A Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday remanded a security guard, Ayomide Ibitayo, in prison for allegedly causing the death of a policeman and injuring two pedestrians through reckless driving.

Ibitayo, 29, is facing a four-count charge of manslaughter, causing serious harm, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving without a driver’s licence on the highway.

The accused, a security guard attached to one of the commercial banks on Lagos Island, attributed the cause of the accident to brake failure.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olumide Fusika, ordered that the accused be remanded in Ikoyi Prisons.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ben Ekundayo, had informed the court that the accused committed the offences on March 10 at 10:50 p.m. along Eko Bridge.

He said that accused drove recklessly causing the death of Insp. John Okoh attached to the Port Command, Marina, Elegbeta, Lagos.

He said that the accused also injured one Mr Chinedu Igbo causing his two legs to be amputated and injured one Mr Wasiu Abdul on one of his thighs.

He also said that the accused had no driver’s licence and the vehicle, a Toyota Camry, was not registered.

The offences contravened Sections 19 (1), 20 and 25(a) of the Road Traffic Law of Lagos State, 2012.

Further hearing in the case has been fixed for May 9. ( NAN)

