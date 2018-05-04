 See Dr Makhosi Khoza Qualifications — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

See Dr Makhosi Khoza Qualifications

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza has been appointed as head of local government programmes at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). Outa CEO welcomed Khoza to the organisation‚ which has campaigned against corruption and the introduction of e-tolls. Dr Makhosi Khoza Qualifications Who Is Dr Makhosi Khoza Makhosi Khoza is a South African politician and […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post See Dr Makhosi Khoza Qualifications appeared first on Ngyab.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.