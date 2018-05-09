See How Many Billions FG Wants To Spend On Curbing Open Defecation — Nigeria Today

See How Many Billions FG Wants To Spend On Curbing Open Defecation

Mr Emmanuel Awe, the Director of Water Quality Supply and Sanitation in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, says the ministry has proposed a N30 billion fund to tackle open defecation in the country. Awe said this in Abuja on Wednesday when he received a delegation from the Water Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council (WSSCC) […]

The post See How Many Billions FG Wants To Spend On Curbing Open Defecation appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

