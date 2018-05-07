See Lagos Abattoir Where Human Parts Business Allegedly Takes Place — Nigeria Today

See Lagos Abattoir Where Human Parts Business Allegedly Takes Place

Indications have emerged as to why the Lagos state government may shut down the Oko Oba abattoir in Agege. According to a report by New Telegraph, the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode administration would soon clamp down on the popular meat market over suspected cases of child prostitution, human parts sales, gambling, among others. The report quoted […]

The post See Lagos Abattoir Where Human Parts Business Allegedly Takes Place appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

