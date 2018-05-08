See Pictures Of Charly Boy’s Mother Who Turned 100 Years Old Today — Nigeria Today

See Pictures Of Charly Boy’s Mother Who Turned 100 Years Old Today

Musician, Charles Oputa aka Charly Boy is celebrating his mum, Mrs Oputa, who turns 100 years old today May 8th. In a post shared on social media, Charly Boy wrote; ”Many cheers to our rugged, peaceful and serene Great grand mother. In fact you deserve to live in paradise and shown the finer things, but […]

The post See Pictures Of Charly Boy’s Mother Who Turned 100 Years Old Today appeared first on Ngyab.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

