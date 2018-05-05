 See State Pioneering E-Voting In Nigeria — Nigeria Today
See State Pioneering E-Voting In Nigeria

Posted on May 5, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

The local government election in Kaduna State on 12 May will be conducted using Electronic Voting Machines, the first time in Nigeria. Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai said his government has invested considerable sums in electronic voting because the APC believes that votes must count. El-Rufai was speaking at the flag-off of the APC’s campaign […]

The post See State Pioneering E-Voting In Nigeria appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

