See State Pioneering E-Voting In Nigeria — Nigeria Today

See State Pioneering E-Voting In Nigeria

The local government election in Kaduna State on 12 May will be conducted using Electronic Voting Machines, the first time in Nigeria. Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai said his government has invested considerable sums in electronic voting because the APC believes that votes must count. El-Rufai was speaking at the flag-off of the APC’s campaign […]

