See The Exact Moment Cyril Ramaphosa Finally Lost Patience With The DA’s John Steenhuisen [Video] — Nigeria Today

See The Exact Moment Cyril Ramaphosa Finally Lost Patience With The DA’s John Steenhuisen [Video]

Break out the popcorn, people! President Cyril Ramaphosa straight up told the Democratic Alliance’s John Steenhuisen to shut up during the president’s question session in parliament on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa was in the middle of talking about the local economy and land expropriation, reports EWN. But it was when he was talking about the necessity and urgency of land expropriation that Steenhuisen kept trying to add his two cents.

That’s when the honourable president clapped back at the DA MP.

See for yourself the moment when he lost his temper (round about the 30-second mark):

WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa tells DA Mp John Steenhuisen to shut up #RamaphosaQandA | #Dstv405 pic.twitter.com/QqVMEYzk8J — Afro Worldview (@afroworldview) May 8, 2018

I don’t know about you, but I could watch this on repeat all day.

Clearly, Steenhuisen was triggered by Ramaphosa’s sassy outburst:

The honourable president told me to shut up. I’d like him to answer but ‘shut up’ is unparliamentary. If you’re going to hurl the EFF members out for telling him to deliver his speech, the rule must apply to him. He must withdraw.

Ramaphosa kept it classy with his response:

I’m prepared to withdraw, but I’d like the honourable Steenhuisen to listen.

Gotta love this wonderfully wacky country that we live in, folks.

