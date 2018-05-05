See Why US Military Banned Huawei, ZTE Phones — Nigeria Today

See Why US Military Banned Huawei, ZTE Phones

Personnel on US military bases can no longer buy phones and other gear manufactured by Chinese firms Huawei and ZTE, after the Pentagon said the devices pose an “unacceptable” security risk. Concerns have heightened at the Pentagon about consumer electronics being used to snoop on or track service members. “Huawei and ZTE devices may pose […]

