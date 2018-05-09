Breaking news: Senate declares IGP Idris enemy of democracy and not fit to hold any public office — Nigeria Today

Breaking news: Senate declares IGP Idris enemy of democracy and not fit to hold any public office

By Abel Udokene

Nigeria Senate today resolves to declare the Inspector general of police Ibrahim Idris Kpotum as an enemy of democracy and not fit to hold any public office within and outside Nigeria.

In a resolution read during plenary after an executive session, Senate president Bukola Saraki noted that they deliberated on the non-appearance of the police boss in plenary after a series of invitations.

Saraki stated that the police boss action was disrespectful to the institution and constitutional authority. He maintained that the refusal of the IG to appear before an investigative committee as also ruled by a court of competent jurisdiction was a great danger to Nigeria’s democracy

“Therefore the Senate resolves to declare the IGP as an enemy of democracy and not fit to hold any public office within and outside Nigeria.” Saraki said

“The Leadership of the Senate was also mandated to look into the matter for further necessary action.” he added

Other Senator who added their voice to the argument, berated the actions of the Police boss and advised that the Senate takes necessary action and look for a way forward.

“It is very unusual for a public servant to act like this. I have never see this before anywhere in the world, we need to take a decision because this affects security in the entire country.” – Senator Ahmad Lawan, Senate Leader.

“This is unacceptable and disrespectful. It requires immediate action and i think this Senate needs to take serious action in looking for a way forward.” – Senator Emmanuel Bwacha

“What the IGP is doing is not against the Senate but against the presidency that appointed him into office, it’s unfortunate.The IG is not competent to be in the office” – Senator Isah Misau.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

