Senate invites MTN, Glo, others over unsolicited adverts — Nigeria Today

Senate invites MTN, Glo, others over unsolicited adverts
Senate yesterday resolved to invite the four leading Global System for Mobile Communications,
GSM, operators, MTN, Airtel, Globacom and 9Mobile in order to check intrusive and unsolicited
adverts from them to their numerous customers.
Others to appear before the Senate Committee on Communications are the Nigerian
Communications Commissions, NCC, the Consumer Protection Council, CPC, and the
Association of Advertising Practitioners of Nigeria, AAPN.
The upper legislative chamber particularly urged the NCC to ensure that any person or entity
found to have abused regulatory guidelines be sanctioned, in accordance with the extant rules
and regulations.
These resolutions followed a motion on ‘Need to Check Intrusive and Unsolicited Adverts by
Telecom Companies and Service Providers’ sponsored by Senator Yahaya A. Abdullahi (APC
Kebbi North) during plenary.
Presenting the motion, Senator Abdullahi recalled with sense of nostalgia the euphoria that
attended the commencement of the GSM 17 years ago in Nigeria, and worried about the
continued deterioration of GSM services in the country.
He regretted that the service providers had been reaping huge revenues from their investments
while Nigerians have not enjoyed commensurate quality of services.
The lawmaker was worried about increased incidence of dropped calls, unaccounted
“disappearance” of airtime from devices, weak signals across networks and false report of
unavailable call destinations.
Abdullahi further expressed concern about the issue of frequent unsolicited calls, product and
programme promos, as well as instances of tricking Nigerians to subscribe to riddles and jokes,
indiscriminate religious contents and caller tunes that sometimes offend subscribers’
sensibilities.
“even with the setting up of the ‘Do-Not- Disturb’, DND opt-out application, as demanded by
the NCC, the GSM operators have not done enough to educate the public on its availability and
workings”.
“With high tariffs and an estimated 150 million subscribers in the country, the four leading
operators within the industry, namely MTN, 53.4million, or 39 per cent, Airtel, 38.3 million, or
26 percent, Globacom, 38.2 million, or 26 percent and 9Mobile, 16.8 percent, or 12 percent,
the companies are yet to fully integrate themselves into the larger Nigerian economy, in ways
that could provide opportunities for Nigerians to benefit from their operations,” he observed.
In his contribution, Senate Deputy Leader Bala Ibn Na’Allah (APC Kebbi South) urged the
National Assembly to rise to the occasion by halting the trend in the interest of Nigerian
subscribers.
Senate President Bukola Saraki called on the NCC, CPC, AAPN and other stakeholders to seek
ways of addressing the situation without allowing it to affect the nation’s economy.
“Sordidly, the handlers of Mr. President appear to be more concerned about the next election
instead of the consequences of a failing health and the blatant breaches of our constitution.
The PDP therefore counsels President Buhari to be well guided and take charge of his health
challenges,” Ologbondiya said.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!